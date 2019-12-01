BCCI decides to raise infrastructure subsidy for state associations

He did not specify the exact amount, but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, did reveal that the Board’s revenue has increased, courtesy the new media rights.

And he plans to share the ever-increasing revenue with all the stakeholders. As a result, the Board has decided to raise the infrastructure subsidy for state associations from Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 100 crore.

“The revenue of BCCI is increasing and will increase. The money has gone up so what we are doing is incentivising states to build better infrastructure. Gujarat has built such a huge stadium, Himachal has such fantastic facilities, Chennai’s new stands are back on track. They have got clearances.

“We are building the new NCA. The nine new states needs infrastructure, they have to buy grounds, they have to build infrastructure. So we will not just give money in one go, we will departmentalise it and BCCI will monitor the progress. We will form a committee headed by three of us (Ganguly, Arun Dhumal, Jay Shah),” Ganguly said.

MORE POWER TO THE NEW TEAMS

Since last year, a total of nine teams -- including six from northeast -- were introduced to BCCI’s domestic cricket structure. Even though the Board backed the nine teams, bearing all expenses, the state associations has infrastructural issues. And after meeting the representatives of all the units, the Board has formed a three-member panel -- comprising Ganguly, Dhumal and Shah -- to look after the overall development of the new teams.

Though Ganguly did not specify, the Board has formed a three-member panel -- comprising Ganguly, Dhumal and Shah -- to look after the overall development of the new teams.

Though Ganguly did not specify, Sportstar has learned from reliable sources that the three-member panel could seek help from seasoned administrators -- Prof Ratnakar Shetty, Naba Bhattacharjee and Niranjan Shah -- to streamline the process.

“They have divided three teams each and the seasoned officials would monitor the process,” one of the members of the northeastern states said.

It has been learned that Dhumal will be in-charge of Nagaland Manipur and Pondicherry. He could be guided by Shetty.

President Ganguly would focus on Meghalaya, Mizoram and Bihar, with the help of Bhattacharjee. Secretary Shah and Niranjan Shah would look after Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. A call would also be taken on Chandigarh soon.

In the AGM on Sunday, the nine new full-member state associations were welcomed by Ganguly. The associations’ full-membership status was approved by the CoA and it was approved at the AGM.

The Annual General Body also approved central contracts for domestic cricketers ‘through state associations’.

Sourav Ganguly said that the details will be sorted out before the end of the Ranji Trophy, depending on the revenue each association generates and quality of cricketers.