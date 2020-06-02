Cricket International International Kerr, Dodd receive New Zealand Cricket contract offers While Natalie Dodd made her debut as a teenager back in 2010, Kerr played both ODI and T20I cricket against South Africa in the 2019-20 season. PTI Wellington 02 June, 2020 11:57 IST Earlier, Jess Kerr had also been a part of New Zealand Cricket's Emerging Players Programme. - Twitter/ICC PTI Wellington 02 June, 2020 11:57 IST Bowler Jess Kerr and wicket-keeper Natalie Dodd have been offered New Zealand women’s team’s central contracts for the first time as part of a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season.Dodd made her debut as a teenager back in 2010 while, in the 2019-20 season, Kerr played both ODI and T20I cricket against South Africa.Both players earned development contracts in 2019-20. Kerr, additionally, had also been a part of the Emerging Players Programme, the previous year.Of the players centrally contracted during the previous year, Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Rachel Priest did not receive offers for the coming season.READ | Proteas may resume training from next week if they get Govt approval: Report White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said Kerr and Dodd fully deserved their promotion.“It’s an acknowledgment of hard work and perseverance from both Jess and Natalie, culminating in a fantastic opportunity ahead of them,” he said.“Jess was an excellent addition to the group last season and impressed the coaching staff with her work ethic and commitment. We’re looking forward to her developing her game over the next 12 months,” he added.Players offered central contracts for 2020-21:Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos