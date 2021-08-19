Cricket International International Mushfiqur, Liton return to Bangladesh side for New Zealand T20s Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das had missed Bangladesh's 4-1 T20I series win against Australia earlier this month because of COVID-19 rules. AFP DHAKA 19 August, 2021 17:23 IST Mushfiqur Rahim is back into the Bangladesh squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after missing the one against Australia due to COVID-19 rules. (FILE PHOTO). - AP AFP DHAKA 19 August, 2021 17:23 IST Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were recalled to the national squad Thursday for next month's five-match Twenty20 international series against New Zealand.Mushfiqur and Liton missed Bangladesh's stunning 4-1 T20 thrashing of Australia earlier this month because of Covid-19 rules.Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who was also absent from the Australia series due to a knee injury, has been left out as he is yet to recover fully.READ MORE: Australia announces 15-man squad for T20 World CupBatsman Mohammad Mithun was dropped and Bangladesh added leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob to the squad.New Zealand will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 for the series which comes ahead of the T20 World Cup in October and November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.The matches will be held behind closed doors on September 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad, (Capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :