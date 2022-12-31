International

PCB announces free entry for Pakistan vs New Zealand second Test

KARACHI 31 December, 2022 18:15 IST
Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed (left) and Imam-ul-Haq walk off the field during the fifty day of the first Test against and New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan‘s Sarfraz Ahmed (left) and Imam-ul-Haq walk off the field during the fifty day of the first Test against and New Zealand in Karachi. | Photo Credit: AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced free entry for spectators for the second and final Test against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena, starting here on Monday.

The decision to allow free entry comes after a disappointing crowd turnout in the series-opening first Test that ended after bad light stopped play on Friday.

“The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam),” a PCB media release said.

The board added that shuttles will also be running in between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access to the stadium.

The opening Test of the two-match series had ended in a draw on Friday.

