Shakib Al Hasan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan became the all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals during Bangladesh’s 2nd T20I against Ireland in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Shakib’s total wickets tally now stands at 136, two more than Tim Southee’s 134. The Bangladesh all-rounder started the contest with 131 wickets to his name and picked a fifer.

Shakib got the wickets of Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker,Gareth Delany, Harry Tector and George Dockrell during the innings, with Dockrell being the milestone wicket.

He finished the four over quota with figures 5-22. Earlier in the match, Shakib struck 38 runs off 24 deliveries as Bangladesh mounted 202 runs in the rain-reduced 17-over match.

Shakib reached the record tally in 114 matches. His career bowling-average stands at 20.67 at an economy rate of 6.80. He will be in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023.

