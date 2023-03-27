South Africa names strong squad for must-win Netherlands ODIs

International

South Africa must win the two matches against Netherlands to stay on course for the top eight in the World Super League or it could face the World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June.

27 March, 2023 20:01 IST
South Africa named its squad for the two-match series against Netherlands.

South Africa has named a full-strength squad for its two One-Day Internationals against the Netherlands with the side needing victory in both to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada return for the matches at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday and The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The host must win both to stay on course for the top eight in the World Super League or it could face the World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June, from where the remaining two teams in the field will earn their spots in India.

“We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players we can get the job done,” new white ball coach Rob Walter said.

South Africa lost to the Netherlands at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year in a shock elimination.

Squad
Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

