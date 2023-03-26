SA vs WI: All records broken in South Africa’s record chase win over West Indies

South Africa chased down a scarcely-believable 259 to beat West Indies by six wickets in the second T20I at the Centurion on Sunday.

Also Read South Africa chases record target in T20Is, scores 259 vs West Indies

Proteas openers Quinton De Kock and Reeza Hendricks laid the platform for the record chase with a 152-run partnership inside 11 overs.

West Indies, which must have held dreams of a comfortable win after a dominant first innings, struck a few blows, but couldn’t prevent South Africa from completing the chase with seven balls to spare.

Here are all the records broken from the second T20I between South Africa and West Indies:

Biggest chase in all T20s

West Indies’ 258 is now the biggest total chased down by a team in all T20s. South Africa overtook the record set by Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League earlier this month.

Highest score in a PowerPlay

South Africa created the record for the highest score in PowerPlay in T20Is during its chase against West Indies

The Proteas broke the record of West Indies, which scored 98 runs against Sri Lanka in 2021, by posting 102 runs for the loss of no wickets in six overs.

Highest aggregate score in a T20 game

The South Africa- West Indies game also broke the record for the highest aggregate score in a T20 game. The previous high was marked in the PSL game between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

Second-fastest T20I century by a South African batter

De Kock’s 43-ball hundred was the second-fastest ton by a South African batter in T20Is, behind David Miller, who got there in 35 balls against Bangladesh in 2017.

The left-handed batter’s ton was also the fastest by a wicketkeeper in T20Is and on the way he also recorded the fast 50 by a South African in T20Is.

Fastest century by a WI batter in T20Is

West Indies’ charge in the first innings was led by Johnson Charles’ 118. The right-hander got to his century-mark in 39 balls, the fastest by a WI batter, overtaking the mark set by Chris Gayle.