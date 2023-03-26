West Indies records its highest T20I total, hits 258/5 vs South Africa

West Indies scored 258 runs for the loss of five wickets against South Africa in the 2nd T20 International at Centurion to record its highest team total in T20Is.

West Indies broke its seven-year-old record of 245/6 which it scored against India at Lauderhill in 2016.

Johnson Charles starred for West Indies with a 118-run innings off 46 deliveries. Remarkably, 106 runs in his innings - 10 fours and 11 sixes - came from boundaries.

Kyle Mayers was the second highest scorer for the side with 51 runs off 27 balls. For South Africa, Sisanda Magala conceded 67 runs in his quota of four overs - the sixth most in T20Is.

The total was also the highest total at the Centurion, breaking South Africa’s record of 241 at the venue against England in 2009.

West Indies leads the three-match series 1-0 after claiming the first T20I by three wickets on Saturday.