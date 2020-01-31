Dinesh Karthik: 'It’s important for me to do well in IPL'

Dinesh Karthik had a good outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. And as another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears, Karthik -- who will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders -- hopes to put up a good show.

“It’s important for me to do well. However, every IPL season has its own importance. It is also crucial for every other player to express his talent in the IPL,” said Karthik, during a promotional event on Thursday.

About the current Indian team, he said, “They are doing really well as they are able to execute their plans. They are also finding ways to seize the momentum.”

Asked about Tamil Nadu’s chances in the Ranji Trophy, Karthik said: “Obviously, we have two more games against quality sides. If we do well in them, you never know, you never know.