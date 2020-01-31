Cricket Cricket Dinesh Karthik: 'It’s important for me to do well in IPL' Dinesh Karthik, who will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, to put up a good show. Sahil Hussain I. Chennai 31 January, 2020 20:21 IST Dinesh Karthik will lead Kolkata Knight Riders for a third consecutive season. - K. Pichumani Sahil Hussain I. Chennai 31 January, 2020 20:21 IST Dinesh Karthik had a good outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. And as another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears, Karthik -- who will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders -- hopes to put up a good show.“It’s important for me to do well. However, every IPL season has its own importance. It is also crucial for every other player to express his talent in the IPL,” said Karthik, during a promotional event on Thursday.About the current Indian team, he said, “They are doing really well as they are able to execute their plans. They are also finding ways to seize the momentum.”Asked about Tamil Nadu’s chances in the Ranji Trophy, Karthik said: “Obviously, we have two more games against quality sides. If we do well in them, you never know, you never know. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.