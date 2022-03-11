IPL 2022: Aaron Finch joins Kolkata Knight Riders as replacement for Alex Hales

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Aaron Finch as replacement for England batter Alex Hales for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday.

Hales cited bubble fatigue as the reason for his withdrawal from the tournament.

Finch, who led Australia to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 title, has played 88 T20Is and scored 2686 runs, including two hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Finch, who has played 87 IPL matches and has over 2000 runs in the league, will join KKR at the price of Rs. 1.5 crore.

KKR – the two-time IPL champion – will kickstart IPL 2022 on March 26 when it takes on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.