IPL Auction: List of overseas players with their base prices for December 19

A total of 333 players are set to go under the hammer during the IPL 2024 Auction to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

Of the 333, 119 make up the overseas players category. A maximum of 30 slots are available for them.

Twenty-five overseas players from England are on the final auction list. Namibia and Netherlands have one player each.

A total of 21 Australians are there while South Africa and West Indies have 18 and 16 players registered respectively.

Here is the list of all the overseas players, with their base prices (in Lakhs), set to go under hammer during IPL 2024 Auction: