IPL recap: Rain, hat-trick, rain again, RCB knocked out

The IPL 2020 being now finally suspended until further notice, this would be a right time to revisit last edition's clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

If not for COVID-19 pandemic, both teams were scheduled to meet Saturday evening for the first time in the 13th edition of IPL.

When the two sides met last time, the match was heading towards a thrilling finish until the rain had its final say.

Delayed start

Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but rain delayed the start of the match. The umpires had a final inspection at 11:05 pm and decided to have a five-overs-a-side game.

Shreyas Gopal takes hat-trick

Virat Kohli and A.B. de Villiers walked out to open the innings for Bangalore and got 23 runs off Varun Aaron's first over. But in the second over, Shreyas Gopal struck big with a hat-trick. He snared Kohli, de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. Bangalore, finally managed to put up 62/7 in five overs.

Run-chase and rain

With 63 needed to win, Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone walked out to start Rajasthan's run-chase. Both batsmen were slow to tee off as Rajasthan fetched 22 off the first two overs, before Samson scored 17 off the third over.

Kohli immediately brought on Yuzvendra Chahal and he scalped Samson for 28 off his second delivery. But with Samson's dismissal a second spell of heavy rain returned -- leaving the umpires with no choice but call off the game. With both teams sharing a point each, brought an end to Bangalore's campaign in IPL 2019.