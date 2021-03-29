Bhuvneshwar: Test cricket remains my priority, will monitor workload management in IPL

Coming back from an injury, senior India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he will have this summer's away Test series against England in mind while monitoring his workload management in the IPL, as red ball cricket remains "my priority".

Bhuvneshwar, who had a lot of injury issues in the last two years, was the team's second-highest wicket-taker in the three-match ODI series against England with six scalps.

Asked if he is thinking about making a comeback in Tests, Bhuvneshwar said: "Of course, red ball cricket is in my radar. I will prepare keeping red ball in mind. Although what kind of team will be selected for Test matches is an entirely different scenario."

"My workload management and training during IPL will be keeping red ball in mind because I know there's a lot of Tests ahead and my priority still is Test cricket."

During the virtual press conference after India beat England by seven runs to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday night, the seamer added, "So from my end, I will do everything to get ready for the Test series."

However, while he would prepare in earnest, Bhuvneshwar doesn't want to make too many plans as they can backfire due to various reasons.

"I have stopped making long term plans as in the past when I have done that, things haven't gone in my favour. Be it because of injury or form.

"But yes, workload management is something I will be seriously monitoring along with team management. So yes, since I was unfit for a long time, I had to ensure that I put a lot of emphasis on being fit.

"We have a lot of cricket ahead along with England tour, so I will try and keep myself fit," Bhuvneshwar said.

The 31-year-old Meerut-born speedster was content with his performance but maintained that there is always something to improve on.

"What I wanted to do in these matches, I got that, but there is always something to improve on, like it could be variations, fitness.

"So being a team what we wanted to do, what we wanted to achieve, we got it, it could be stopping teams from scoring in death or getting crucial wickets, so yes.

"If you ask me individually, there is always something (to improve on), it could be variations, it could be knuckle-ball that I also want to improve on."

He also said that there was no difference in the team culture.

"No, team culture was not different, it was there as usual, all are committed to fitness, be it captain or management, the same culture which was there three years back or one year back, still exists and the good thing is that the youngsters who are coming are motivated."