CSK set for training camp in Chennai before IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings will begin preparations for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League from next week at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. The proposed camp is set to begin from March 10 or 11 with largely domestic Indian players who have no other professional commitments.

IPL 2021: When, where, what we know about teams, venue and dates

Skipper M.S. Dhoni is expected to be in Chennai from next week as CSK hopes to get back to form after finishing seventh in last year's IPL in the UAE. The former three-time champion did not reach the IPL playoffs for the first time as it struggled with an ageing squad and a lack of batting firepower. In the recently concluded IPL auctions, the team signed Moeen Ali, K. Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara and traded Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.

While there is no official word yet on the dates and venues for IPL 2021, it is expected to be held in India, from April till the first week of June.