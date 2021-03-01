IPL 2021: When, where, what we know about teams, venue and dates

When will IPL 2021 start, and where will it be held?

While there is no official word yet on the dates and venues for IPL 2021, it is expected to be held in India, from April till the first week of June. The BCCI is reportedly looking at four to five venues with Mumbai as a single host not looking feasible anymore following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. Earlier, there were discussions that Mumbai, with four stadiums - Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil and Reliance Stadium, would have been a good option to hold the eight-week long tournament. Meanwhile, the schedule for IPL 2021 is yet to be announced.

Where will the IPL 2021 be telecast?

On Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, and live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Where was the IPL 2021 auction held?

The IPL 2021 auction took place in Chennai on February 18, 2021.

Were any records broken at the IPL 2021 auction?

Plenty. Chris Morris broke Yuvraj Singh's record for the highest bid at an IPL auction, signing a whopping Rs 16.25 crore contract with the Rajasthan Royals. Riley Meredith became the most expensive uncapped overseas player ever when Punjab Kings shelled out Rs 8 crore for him. K Gowtham went for 46.25 times his base price (Rs 20 Lakh) when he was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore, the largest leap from the base price for any player in an IPL auction.

Top five buys of IPL 2021 auction

Who did the eight teams sign at the IPL 2021 auction?

Chennai Super Kings

K Gowtham (Rs 9.25 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 7 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (Rs 50 lakh), K Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh), C Hari Nishaanth (Rs 20 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (Rs 20 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 2.55 crore

Captain: M.S. Dhoni

Delhi Capitals

Tom Curran (Rs 5.25 crore), Steven Smith (Rs 2.2 crore), Sam Billings (Rs 2 crore), Umesh Yadav (Rs 1 crore), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (Rs 20 lakh), M Siddharth (Rs 20 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 3.65 crore

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 3.2 crore), Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crore), Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Pawan Negi (Rs 50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 20 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 3.20 crore

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter Nile (Rs 5 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 3.2 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.4 crore), James Neesham (Rs 50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 20 lakh), Marco Jansen (Rs 20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 20 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 3.65 crore

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Punjab Kings

Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 5.25 crore), Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore), Dawid Malan (Rs 1.5 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh), Jalaj Saxena (Rs 30 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (Rs 20 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 18.80 crore

Captain: K.L. Rahul

Rajasthan Royals

Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 4.4 crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 1 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 75 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs 20 lakh), KC Cariappa (Rs 20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 13.65 crore

Captain: Sanju Samson

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh), KS Bharat (Rs 20 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 0.35 crore

Captain: Virat Kohli

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore), J Suchith (Rs 30 lakh)

Remaining purse: Rs 6.95 crore

Captain: David Warner

Have any players opted out of IPL 2021?

Yes. Mitchell Starc and Joe Root opted out of IPL 2021 auction. Harry Gurney, Tom Banton, James Pattinson also did not register.