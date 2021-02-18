Top five buys of IPL 2021 auction

Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) Rs 16.25 crores: The South African all-rounder became the most expensive signing in IPL history. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh, who was signed for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2015. Morris has played 70 IPL games and scored 551 runs at a strike-rate of 157.88 and taken 80 wickets at an economy of 7.81. Morris, who played for RCB last season, took 11 wickets at an economy of 6.63.

Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Rs 15 crores: Royal Challengers Bangalore signed New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for a whopping Rs 15 crore. Jamieson has played 6 Tests, 2 ODIs and 4 T20Is for New Zealand. The 6'8" quick made his T20I debut against West Indies in November 2020. In 38 T20s, Jamieson has 54 wickets at an economy of 7.98.

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes first Indian millionaire of the day, joins CSK

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Rs 14.25 crores: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals began the bidding war for Maxwell before Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings made it a four-way race. He was eventually signed by Bangalore. Maxwell, released by Punjab Kings, had a lean 2020 season where he managed just 108 runs from 13 games, failing to hit a single six.

Jhye Richardson (Punjab Kings) Rs 14 crores: Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson fetched a whopping IPL contract after he was signed by the Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore. The 24-year-old had a stellar Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers. He was the leading wicket taker with 29 scalps from 17 games at an economy rate of 7.69.

IPL Auction 2021: Full players list of all eight teams

Krishnappa Gowtham (Chennai Super Kings) Rs 9.25 crores: Gowtham became the highest-earning uncapped player in IPL auction history after CSK acquired his services for a whopping Rs 9.25 crores. Gowtham played only two games for Punjab in the 2020 season and picked up just one wicket. Gowtham was recently called in as a reserve bowler for the Indian Test team for the home series against England. He featured in four Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy games for Karnataka, picking up four wickets.