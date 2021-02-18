Home IPL News IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes first Indian millionaire of the day, joins CSK K. Gowtham was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. At Rs 6.2 crore, Gowtham was among the more expensive Indian picks at the previous auction. Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 17:40 IST K. Gowtham will sport CSK colours in IPL 2021. - SUDHAKARA JAIN Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 17:40 IST Karnataka offspin-bowling allrounder K. Gowtham was sold to Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore. What started off as a bidding war between KKR and SRH then turned into a three-way battle when CSK made a late entry. IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: CSK signs K Gowtham, only Indian millionaire so far; Morris, Maxwell break bank Gowtham was released by Punjab Kings this year. At Rs 6.2 crore, Gowtham was among the more expensive Indian picks at the previous auction. Gowtham was recently called in as a reserve bowler for the Indian Test team for the home series against England. He featured in four Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy games for Karnataka, picking up four wickets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.