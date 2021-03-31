IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan doing 'lot better', to resume batting soon

England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, who was ruled out of the final two ODIs against India due to a hand injury, is fine and raring to bat at the nets ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League starting April 9.

Morgan split his webbing between the thumb and index finger during the first ODI. In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, he provided an update on his recovery.

“I feel a lot better than I did probably a week ago. The plan moving forward is to remove the stitches tomorrow and progress in my batting in the coming days and over the week and then, fielding at the back end of that. Given the time frame that I have available, it is looking very good,” he said.

