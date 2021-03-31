IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan doing 'lot better', to resume batting soon England and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Morgan had split the webbing between his thumb and index finger during the first ODI against India and was ruled out of the final two games. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 31 March, 2021 15:44 IST KKR captain Eoin Morgan in action during the 2020 edition of the IPL. - FILE PHOTO/ BCCI Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 31 March, 2021 15:44 IST England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, who was ruled out of the final two ODIs against India due to a hand injury, is fine and raring to bat at the nets ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League starting April 9.Morgan split his webbing between the thumb and index finger during the first ODI. In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, he provided an update on his recovery.READ| IPL 2021: Captaincy will make Pant a better player, says coach Ponting “I feel a lot better than I did probably a week ago. The plan moving forward is to remove the stitches tomorrow and progress in my batting in the coming days and over the week and then, fielding at the back end of that. Given the time frame that I have available, it is looking very good,” he said.READ| Machineroad, the secret behind Lockie Ferguson's yorkers More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.