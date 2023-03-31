IPL: Players with most hundreds in Indian Premier League history

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on four-time title holder Chennai Super Kings in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

IPL legend Chris Gayle has hit the most centuries (six 100s) in IPL. While his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, Virat Kohli, finds himself below him on second rank with five centuries to his name in IPL.

Here is the list of players to hit the most centuries in IPL history.

MOST HUNDREDS IN IPL HISTORY