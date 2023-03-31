FAQs

IPL: Players with most hundreds in Indian Premier League history

Indian Premier League: Here is the list of players to score the most centuries in IPL history.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 21:08 IST
List of players with most centuries in the Indian Premier League.

List of players with most centuries in the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: IPL

Indian Premier League: Here is the list of players to score the most centuries in IPL history.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on four-time title holder Chennai Super Kings in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

IPL legend Chris Gayle has hit the most centuries (six 100s) in IPL. While his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, Virat Kohli, finds himself below him on second rank with five centuries to his name in IPL.

Here is the list of players to hit the most centuries in IPL history.

MOST HUNDREDS IN IPL HISTORY

PosPlayerTeamMatchesRuns 50100s
1Chris GaylePBKS1424965316
2Virat KohliRCB2236624445
3Jos ButtlerRR822831155
4David WarnerDC1625881544
5KL Rahul LSG1093889314
6Shane WatsonCSK1453874214
7AB de VilliersRCB1845162403
8Sanju SamsonRR1383526173
9Shikhar DhawanPBKS2066244472
10Ajinkya RahaneCSK1584074282

