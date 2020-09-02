IPL 2020: Kings XI skipper K.L. Rahul wants team to peak slowly

The Indian Premier League is still a fortnight away and Kings XI Punjab captain K.L. Rahul feels that the players aren’t ‘short on motivation’ despite being in the strict bio-bubble in the United Arab Emirates.

The India international, who has been promoted as the leader of the side after the exit of Ravichandran Ashwin, believes that with no cricket for the past six months, most cricketers are ‘very motivated’ to prove their mettle in the tournament starting September 19.

“They [players] are very keen and excited for the start of the IPL. We are happy that everybody is here and is part of the team after a long wait. Cricketers are all used to playing back to back tournaments and playing the game throughout the year, and that hasn’t happened this year. So, they are very motivated,” Rahul told Sportstar from Dubai on Wednesday.

“I think for the captain and the coaching group, it is very important to hold the players back a little bit because everybody is eager to do a lot of things. We have to make sure that our bodies are used to the load and we pick up the intensity slowly and peak at the right time,” the captain added.

Rahul praised the head coach and support staff for taking good care of the players. “I am lucky that we have such a good support team with Anil Kumble and all the others. They make sure that everybody is looked after well and everyone is physically and mentally ready before the first game starts. My job is to see that the boys are preparing well and have their roles clear in the head. Everyone wants to go out there and compete hard; results, I am sure, will take care of itself,” Rahul said.

The pandemic has brought cricketing activities to a halt and Rahul agrees that it is a bit of challenge for the players to get back to rhythm right away. “Every other season when we play the IPL, cricketers come with a lot of cricket behind them. The Indian cricketers too come after a first-class season, so everybody stays in good touch. They feel good and they know where they stand. This time, the challenge is obviously different because we all have been indoors for a very long time,” he said.

Before flying out to Dubai, some cricketers of Kings XI Punjab had a camp in Bengaluru, and Rahul feels that has helped. “It was good that few of us had a session in Bengaluru before coming to Dubai. It really helped. It’s very normal for every player to be a bit rusty in terms of their skills…”

“I had kept in touch with most of the boys and their trainers and physios had done a great job (during the lockdown), making sure that they were physically fit and ready. But in terms of skills and outdoor training, not many players had the opportunity, so it was nice that a few of us could get the opportunity to train outside and hit a few balls. It was about feeling normal in the middle and was fun,” Rahul said.