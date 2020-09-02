Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 in UAE: Williamson concerned ahead of departure 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, testing positive for coronavirus has added to Kane Williamson's concerns. PTI Wellington 02 September, 2020 12:24 IST Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the six New Zealanders featuring in IPL 2020 in the UAE. - K. V. S. Giri PTI Wellington 02 September, 2020 12:24 IST New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has acknowledged there is a “little bit of apprehension” as he gears up to leave for the UAE to compete in the Indian Premier League, beginning September 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, testing positive for the virus has added to his concerns as he prepares for his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He flies out on Thursday."That’s part of the reason why they made every team stay at a different hotel," Williamson told Radio New Zealand.READ | IPL 2020: Have recovered well, will be in action soon, says CSK's Deepak Chahar “But obviously, that’s bad news. You don’t want to hear anybody has COVID. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and will be okay.”He is one of the six New Zealanders featuring in the tournament which was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases.“Obviously, there’s a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time. Now it’s two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined,” added Williamson.The IPL will be played across three cities -- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The event will conclude on November 10. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos