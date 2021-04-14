SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021: Bitter pill to swallow, says Warner after loss against Kohli and Co.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner, on Wednesday, concurred his side's loss by six runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a bitter pill to swallow.

"(The loss) is a very big, bitter pill to swallow. Obviously Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) batted well but our bowlers did well to restrict them. It was just about building a partnership and I was quite disappointed with how we went - cross-batted shots against left-arm orthodox. It just hurts," Warner said during a post-match interview with the official broadcaster.

Warner, who expects the wicket to get better at Chepauk over the coming weeks, said certain tactical changes need to be enforced to ensure a better result in the next game.

"We know how to approach in the upcoming games. We have another three games here and I think the wickets are going to get better. We need minimum damage in the PowerPlay and play simple cricket," the Australian opener signed off.

SRH faces defending champion Mumbai Indians in its next game on Saturday. RCB, on the other hand, will square off against KKR in match number 10 a day later.