IPL 2020 IPL IPL 2020: KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi makes debut against DC Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi who turned heads with an impressive show during the U-19 World Cup made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 19:31 IST Ravi Bishnoi made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab. (File Photo) - Twitter Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 19:31 IST Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The 19-year-old who turned heads with his superb performance in the U-19 World Cup was picked by Punjab for INR 2 Crore at the auction. Ravi Bishnoi: From bylane to big buy Bishnoi had a dream run in the U-19 World Cup picking 17 wickets from six games and finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament. A big fan of Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, Bishnoi was looking forward for this opportunity and he finally got one against Delhi. Career graph2017: Represented Jodhpur in district level tournaments.2018: Made it to Rajasthan U-19 squad.2018-19: Selected for India U-19 camps.2019: In February, he made his T20 debut for Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; In September, made his List A debut for Rajasthan; In October, named in India A squad for Deodhar Trophy.2020: Featured in the U-19 World Cup for India. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos