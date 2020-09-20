IPL 2020: KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi makes debut against DC

Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The 19-year-old who turned heads with his superb performance in the U-19 World Cup was picked by Punjab for INR 2 Crore at the auction.

Ravi Bishnoi: From bylane to big buy

Bishnoi had a dream run in the U-19 World Cup picking 17 wickets from six games and finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament.

A big fan of Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, Bishnoi was looking forward for this opportunity and he finally got one against Delhi.