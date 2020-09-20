IPL

IPL 2020: KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi makes debut against DC

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi who turned heads with an impressive show during the U-19 World Cup made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals.

20 September, 2020 19:31 IST
Ravi Bishnoi bowled googlies, sliders and top-spinners to end with 4 for 30 from five overs.

Ravi Bishnoi made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab. (File Photo)   -  Twitter

Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The 19-year-old who turned heads with his superb performance in the U-19 World Cup was picked by Punjab for INR 2 Crore at the auction.

Ravi Bishnoi: From bylane to big buy  

Bishnoi had a dream run in the U-19 World Cup picking 17 wickets from six games and finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament.

A big fan of Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, Bishnoi was looking forward for this opportunity and he finally got one against Delhi.

Career graph

2017: Represented Jodhpur in district level tournaments.

2018: Made it to Rajasthan U-19 squad.

2018-19: Selected for India U-19 camps.

2019: In February, he made his T20 debut for Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; In September, made his List A debut for Rajasthan; In October, named in India A squad for Deodhar Trophy.

2020: Featured in the U-19 World Cup for India.

