IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KXIP: Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals faces KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in Dubai

BUILD-UP

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Punjab and Delhi have faced each other 24 times in the IPL with Punjab winning 14 encounters and Delhi 10. In the last five matches, Punjab has had the upper hand over Delhi, losing to the latter just once.

SQUADS:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.