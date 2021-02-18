IPL 2021 auction: Mark Wood pulls out

England pacer Mark Wood won’t be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as he has pulled out due to personal reasons.

The IPL management informed the representatives of all the eight franchises about Wood’s decision during a briefing in Chennai late on Wednesday.

A few franchise bosses, who attended the briefing, confirmed to Sportstar that Wood wants to spend more time with the family and that’s why he has decided to give the cash-rich league a miss this year. Wood was rested for England's first two Tests against India, but he has recently joined the squad ahead of the two remaining Test matches.

A right-arm fast bowler, Wood has played 18 Tests, 53 ODIs and 11 T20Is. He had set himself a base price of Rs 2 crore this year. In 2018, he was part of Chennai Super Kings and featured in a lone game. Wood’s exit means now a total of 291 players - 164 Indians and 124 overseas - will go under the hammer on Thursday. There are three players from the associate nations.