IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings travels to Mumbai to continue preparations

Chennai Super Kings will level up its preparations as it travels to Mumbai on Thursday ahead of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League next month.

With the IPL 2021 schedule taking away home advantage for all eight teams, Chennai will begin its campaign against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai and will be based there for a month.



The Super Kings play its first five matches in Mumbai – against Delhi Capitals (April 10), Punjab Kings (April 16), Rajasthan Royals (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders (April 21) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 25) – before moving to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for the rest of the league stage fixtures.

The three-time champion began its pre-season preparatory camp involving available players at Chepauk from March 8, with skipper MS Dhoni taking charge.

“The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets,” Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said.

CSK witnessed its worst finish last season with six wins in 14 matches and failed to quailfy for the Playoffs for the first time in its history.

“After the previous season, Dhoni told us that he’d reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here," the CEO added.

“We are very confident that the team will do well this season given the kind of replacements that we’ve got and the preparations so far,” Viswanathan concluded.

The Super Kings bolstered its squad ahead of the season with six players at the auction in February with the star inclusions being that of Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham while adding Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals through a trade deal.