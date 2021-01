IPL 2021 player retention: CSK retains Raina, releases Chawla and Jadhav

Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday retained Suresh Raina and Imran Tahir, while released Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla.



The MS Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in IPL 2020, having won only six of its 14 matches to finish seventh on the league table ahead of the Playoffs.



IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.

PLAYERS RETAINED: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi. PLAYERS RELEASED: Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh. RETIRED: Shane Watson