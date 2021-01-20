IPL 2021 player retention: Malinga, McClenaghan released by Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League defending champion Mumbai Indians on Wednesday retained Trent Boult while released its experienced campaigners, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan.



The Rohit Sharma-led side beat the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final to lift the title for the fifth time.



IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.

PLAYERS RETAINED: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy. PLAYERS RELEASED: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rutherford, Pattinson, Dig Vijay, Prince Balwant.