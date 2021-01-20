Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 player retention: Malinga, McClenaghan released by Mumbai Indians Defending champion Mumbai Indians on retained Trent Boult while released its experienced campaigners, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 18:41 IST Mumbai Indians is crowned champion after the final of season 13 of the Indian Premier League. - Sportzpics / BCCI Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 18:41 IST Indian Premier League defending champion Mumbai Indians on Wednesday retained Trent Boult while released its experienced campaigners, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan.The Rohit Sharma-led side beat the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final to lift the title for the fifth time.IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.PLAYERS RETAINED: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy.PLAYERS RELEASED: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rutherford, Pattinson, Dig Vijay, Prince Balwant. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos