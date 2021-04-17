IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: Sams joins RCB bio-bubble after testing COVID-19 negative The Australian all-rounder had arrived in India on April 3 with a negative COVID-19 report, but tested positive during the second test on April 7. PTI CHENNAI 17 April, 2021 18:14 IST Sams was traded from Delhi Capitals to RCB before the start of this season PTI CHENNAI 17 April, 2021 18:14 IST Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams on Saturday joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore's bio-bubble after returning with two negative RT-PCR results, more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.The 28-year-old had arrived in India on April 3 with a negative COVID-19 report, but tested positive during the second test on April 7 and was in quarantine since then."We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore, all-rounder Daniel Sams, has joined the RCB bio-bubble on 17th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19," RCB said in a statement."RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams to ensure his safety and declared him fit to join the team after all the required examinations as part of the BCCI protocols," the statement added. FOLLOW | MI vs SRH Live ScoreSams, who was traded to the RCB this season from Delhi Capitals, is the second player of the franchise to recover from COVID-19.Opener Devdutt Padikkal, had earlier recovered from the dreaded disease and joined the team after returning negative.While Sams missed the first two matches, Padikkal was back in action in RCB's second IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the team won by six runs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.