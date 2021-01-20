Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 retention: Kings XI Punjab releases Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Cottrell Spin bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and fast bowler Hardus Viljoen have also been released. Team Sportstar Kolkata 20 January, 2021 18:19 IST Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during KXIP's match against KKR in IPL 2020. - BCCI/Sportzpics Team Sportstar Kolkata 20 January, 2021 18:19 IST Kings XI Punjab has released high-profile players Glenn Maxwell (10.75 crore) and Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore) ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 auctions.Afghanistan spin bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, India batsman Karun Nair and South Africa quick Hardus Viljoen have also been released.Kings XI Punjab staged an epic fightback in IPL 2020 after early jitters but it wasn't enough to earn the K.L. Rahul-led side a Playoffs spot. It won six and lost eight matches to finish with only 12 points.READ| IPL 2021 player retention LIVE: KXIP releases Glenn Maxwell, Sanju Samson named RR captain IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.Kings XI released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun Nair. Kings XI retained players: K.L. Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep, M Ashwin, Nalkande, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos