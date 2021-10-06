RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL live: Bangalore wins toss, to bowl vs Hyderabad; Unchanged playing XIs for both sides

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi.



RCB XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

SRH XI: Jason Roy, W Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, S Kaul, Umran Malik

TOSS: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl first Virat Kohli: We are gonna bowl first. We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Same side for us. Kane Williamson: Exciting oppurtunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team. We are going with the same side from the last match.

Toss Time in Abu Dhabi!

6:45PM IST: PITCH REPORT with Nick Knight: "The overhead conditions are superb - this is the driest pitch we have had so far, there are some cracks developing, we have had hot weather and dry winds, so this might help cutters and spinners a bit more. Variations are the key, you'll get more grip off the surface."

6:30PM IST: Three successive fifties. Can Maxi sustain his scorching form on the way to the Playoffs?

6:00PM IST: Numbers Game

RCB is eyeing its 100th IPL win tonight.

Harshal Patel needs two wickets to surpass Bumrah's record (27) for most wickets by an Indian in a IPL season.

AB de Villiers needs two sixes to complete 250 IPL sixes.

Kohli in Powerplay this season: SR: 133, Average: 52

Williamson has scored five fifties against RCB in seven innings.



MATCH PREVIEW

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have an eye on a top-two finish when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Wins in the remaining two games – the second against table-topper Delhi Capitals – will take the Virat Kohli-led side to 20 points, and if Chennai Super Kings loses to Punjab Kings in its last game, second place, and with that two chances to qualify for the final, can be RCB’s.

On current form, RCB can fancy its chances. It has won three matches on the bounce with contributions from nearly every member of the playing XI. Of these, Glenn Maxwell with three consecutive half-centuries, Harshal Patel with 26 wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal with 14 wickets have shone the brightest.





However, one facet RCB can look to improve is the scoring rate immediately after PowerPlay. Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, excellent otherwise, have tended to slow down in the middle overs. Runs at a brisk pace can bring greater rewards.

Mohammed Siraj has claimed just one wicket from five matches in the UAE leg, but the bowling unit as a whole has held strong.

For SRH, already out of the tournament, there is little to play for. Green shoots ahead of the next season are all that Kane Williamson will be looking for.

There is hope in Umran Malik, who was brought in as a short-term replacement for T. Natarajan. The 21-year-old Jammu & Kashmir cricketer’s searing pace against Kolkata Knight Riders forced everyone to sit up and take notice. The next few matches will be revealing.

FULL SQUADS Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat(w), George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Sandeep Sharma, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Kedar Jadhav



Where to watch today's match?

