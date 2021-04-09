IPL 2021 MI vs RCB Predicted Playing XI, Probable XI: Will Arjun Tendulkar make IPL debut?

The Preview

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick start this year’s IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 1 of the tournament on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Head to head: (29 matches: MI 19 | RCB 10)

Mumbai has clashed with Bangalore 29 times in the IPL and enjoys a 19-10 win-loss advantage.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

1) Rohit Sharma (C)

2) Chris Lynn

3) Suryakumar Yadav

4) Ishan Kishan

5) Kieron Pollard

6) Hardik Pandya

7) Krunal Pandya /Arjun Tendulkar

8) Adam Milne/Marco Jansen

9) Rahul Chahar/Piyush Chawla

10) Jasprit Bumrah

11) Trent Boult

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI

1) Devdutt Padikkal

2) Virat Kohli (C)

3) AB de Villiers

4) Glenn Maxwell

5) Mohammed Azharuddeen

6) Daniel Christian

7) Washington Sundar

8) Kyle Jamieson

9) Navdeep Saini

10) Mohammed Siraj

11) Yuzvendra Chahal

Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the men's side's season thus far and what to look forward to in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Squads

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Arjun Tendulkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, S. Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Glenn Maxwell.

Date: April 9, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The IPL 2021 first match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - MUMBAI INDIANS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/