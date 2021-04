MI vs RCB Toss Today Match IPL 2021 Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI INDIANS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

IPL 2021, Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI, When and where to watch, Live Updates Bangalore XI vs Mumbai

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/8 MATCHES LOST: 3/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6/8 MATCHES LOST: 2/8

IPL Schedule 2021, Full Match Time Table, Venues, Dates and Timings

MATCH RESULTS:

MI V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 5 wickets

MI V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 49 runs

RCB V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY SUPER OVER

MI V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 48 runs

MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 34 runs

MI V RR - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 57 runs

DC V MI - DC WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 5 wickets

KKR V MI - KKR WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 8 wickets

KXIP V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - KXIP WON BY SUPER OVER

CSK V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 10 wickets

RR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - RR WON BY 8 wickets

MI V RCB - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 5 wickets

MI V DC - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 9 wickets

SRH V MI - SRH WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 10 wickets

PLAYOFFS

MI V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 57 runs

MI V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 5 wickets

IPL 2021 RCB team preview: Challenges aplenty for Challengers

IPL 2021 MI team preview: Strong XI and a battery of back-ups for Mumbai Indians

RCB - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 15

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 1/6 MATCHES LOST: 5/6

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/9 MATCHES LOST: 4/9

MATCH RESULTS:

RCB V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 10 runs

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 97 runs

RCB V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY SUPER OVER

RR V RCB - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

DC V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 59 runs

CSK V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 37 runs

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 82 runs

RCB V KXIP - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

RCB V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 wickets

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

RCB V CSK - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 8 wickets

MI V RCB - MI WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 5 wickets

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 5 wickets

RCB V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 6 wickets

Eliminator

RCB V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 6 wickets