IPL 2021: KKR's Nitish Rana tests negative for COVID-19 after positive test scare

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday confirmed that Nitish Rana has tested negative for COVID-19 after a positive test scare.

In a statement, the franchise said: "Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive."

READ: Willing to play any role for KKR this season: Shakib

"He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season."

KKR players started training in Mumbai and will play their first match in Chennai next week.