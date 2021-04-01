IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: KKR's Nitish Rana tests negative for COVID-19 after positive test scare Ahead of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed that Nitish Rana has tested negative for COVID-19 after a positive test scare. Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 April, 2021 19:29 IST File picture of Nitish Rana. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 April, 2021 19:29 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday confirmed that Nitish Rana has tested negative for COVID-19 after a positive test scare.In a statement, the franchise said: "Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive."READ: Willing to play any role for KKR this season: Shakib"He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season." KKR players started training in Mumbai and will play their first match in Chennai next week. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.