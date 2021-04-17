IPL 2021: RCB and KKR to sweat it out in first afternoon clash

There will be some captivating game-changers in the day-game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Yet, while RCB has discovered the tenacity to edge out wins in close encounters to top the table, KKR, the other night in Chennai, suffered a brain fade against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing just 153 and 72 without loss at one stage, KKR inexplicably dug a hole with its big-strikers hitting only thin air at the death.

When the asking rate was a stroll, KKR’s trump card, powerhouse Andre Russell, could manage just nine of 15 balls.

That game was a nightmare for KKR after a rewarding first half with Russell employing his strong shoulders to generate lift and scalp five.

The dynamics of a day game - the match starts at 3.30 pm - are different and there could be some moisture early on and then some dew during the critical evening phase.

The contest will witness home boy Varun Chakravarthy matching his skills against three magnificent strikers of the ball - Virat Kohli, Ab de Villers and Glenn Maxwell.

The strategy RCB batsmen adopt against mystery spinner Varun could hold the key.

Would we see a calculated onslaught? Maxwell, this season, has been batting with maturity and power.

KKR too has match-winners in Chennai’s Dinesh Karthik and skipper Eoin Morgan. Then the fiery Pat Cummins will be a threat.

And you never know when the sleeping giant with the willow, Russell, will wake up.