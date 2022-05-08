IPL 2022: MI test for floundering Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders was flourishing and Mumbai Indians floundering the last time the two teams crossed paths in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now the tables have turned; Rohit Sharma & Co. have started to find their feet at last while the Knight Riders are going through a slump in form.

In the race to make it to the playoffs, the Knight Riders have more to lose in the contest at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday as five-time champion Mumbai has already been knocked out.

Coming into this game on the back of two wins on the trot, Mumbai Indians will be the more confident outfit. Rohit and Ishan Kishan, the two heavyweights in the batting line-up, are starting to find their touch. Kishan, the costliest purchase in this IPL auction, seems to have overcome his lean patch after a bright start to the season.

The bowling hasn’t been outstanding but the bowlers – in particular Daniel Sams – are thriving on a nothing-to-lose mentality. Much will be expected of spinners M. Ashwin and Kumar Kartikeya at a venue becoming known for low or middling scores.

The Knight Riders are well served by their bowlers, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine in particular performing their roles well. But their struggles in the top order are resulting in big defeats. The top order unravelled spectacularly against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, and the team management will hope batters give a better account of themselves during the Powerplay.