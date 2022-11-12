IPL

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians bring in Jason Behrendorff from RCB

The left-armer was a part of the MI in 2018 and the 2019 title-winning season, and will see him return for the 2023 season for the Rohit Sharma-led side

Team Sportstar
12 November, 2022
Behrendorff has 117 wickets in 105 T20s at an economy of 7.41. From nine T20Is he has picked seven wickets with a best of 4 for 21.

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Australian Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff following a successful trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

The left-armer was a part of the MI in 2018 and the 2019 title-winning season, and will see him return for the 2023 season for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

The 32-year-old was with Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 season, after he was picked to replace compatriot Josh Hazlewood.

Behrendorff has 117 wickets in 105 T20s at an economy of 7.41. From nine T20Is he has picked seven wickets with a best of 4 for 21.

Player trades are allowed before the Indian Premier League mini-auction, which will be held in Kochi on December 23.

It will be  a one-day auction, and in addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse, each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend this year. 

