IPL auction 2024: Likely opening pairs for each team; Options for teams searching for new openers

The blueprint for a successful T20 team starts from the top. Over the years, IPL teams have stuck with this formula, building their XI around a solid opening pair, such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway for Chennai Super Kings in its title-winning 2023 campaign.

Going into the 2024 auction, a few teams will be on the hunt for an opener (or two).

IPL teams likely to continue with existing opening pair

CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway

It is highly unlikely that CSK will be in the hunt for a new opener, with the side possessing one of the best pairing in Conway and Gaikwad. In Ajinkya Rahane, who has struck form in yellow, CSK also has an able backup.

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians is another team unlikely to go into the auction looking for an opener. As a backup, the five-time champion has Kerala batter Vishnu Vinod in its ranks.

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock

Both De Kock and Rahul had incredible ODI World Cup campaigns, meaning Lucknow Super Giants will stick to its guns going into the auction. It also helps to have an opener of the calibre of Kyle Mayers waiting in the wings.

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Buttler has been one of the most consistent openers in IPL, while Jaiswal’s stock has only gone up over the last two years. Rajasthan Royals though might go in search of a backup option in the auction.

RCB - Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Another opening combination that is unlikely to change. RCB is likely to invest in other departments, considering the strength of the Kohli-Du Plessis pair.

Teams on the lookout for new openers

Gujarat Titans has relied on Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha over the last two seasons. But with the latter drifting close to his 40s, Titans might try to look for newer options in the auction.

Prithvi Shaw had a middling 2023 IPL campaign, with Delhi Capitals trying out Phil Salt along with David Warner up front. But with the side releasing Salt, Capitals will likely go in for a new opener in the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad does have the option of Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma. But the side might look to shake things up, similar to Punjab Kings.

Major openers in the auction pool

Australia’s Travis Head is likely to be the most in-demand opener in the upcoming auction. The left-hander, who produced an incredible performance in the ODI World Cup final, will attract more eyeballs also thanks to his more-than-capable off-spin bowling ability.

Salt, who was released by Capitals, will be another exciting option, considering his T20 strike rate - 151.19. Add to that his wicket-keeping skills and he should ideally be a solid pick for most teams.

Dawid Malan, who was the No. 1 T20I batter not so long ago, will also be a handy option for teams on the lookout for a foreign opener. Tom Banton -- T20 strikerate close to 145 -- is another English opener who could be a viable option for the IPL teams. Sam Billings, Chris Lynn and Martin Guptill are the other prominent options.

Indian keeper-batter KS Bharat will be one of the major domestic options in the auction. Also in contention will be Mandeep Singh, Harvik Desai and Abhimanyu Easwaran.