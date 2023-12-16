MagazineBuy Print

IPL Auction 2024: Stokes, Archer and other big names missing from the final players list

Here are the big players who did not make it to the final shortlist of 333 players for the 2024 IPL auction in Dubai on December 19.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 08:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
CSK’s Ben Stokes before the start the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.
CSK’s Ben Stokes before the start the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK’s Ben Stokes before the start the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

The player auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League is set to take place on December 19 in Dubai.

While several stars will be available for signing - both Indian and overseas - on Tuesday, there also several big names who have opted out of the auction.

As the big day fast approaches, Sportstar takes a look at some of the major players who will be missing from the auction and the IPL 2024.

BEN STOKES

Without a doubt, the biggest name missing from this year’s auction is England’s Test captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes underwent a knee surgery after the ODI World Cup in India and later confirmed that he will not be playing in the next IPL to manage his workload. Owing to this decision, CSK released him.

The all-rounder failed to live up to the billing in 2023 after Chennai Super Kings signed him for a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore. Multiple injuries limited Stokes to only two appearances.

JOFRA ARCHER

Mumbai Indians’ patience with Jofra Archer finally ran out ahead of the 2024 auction with the franchise deciding to release the pacer.

MI signed Archer for Rs. 8 crore in 2022, despite anticipating his absence in the upcoming tournament due to recovery from injuries. The England Cricket Board advised him to manage his workload and skip the 2024 IPL.

Archer’s stint with the five-time champion was underwhelming. The pacer missed the entire 2022 season with an injury and played just five games in 2023.

JOE ROOT

Joe Root’s decision to not take part in the 2024 IPL was confirmed by his franchise Rajasthan Royals ahead of the player retention deadline on November 26.

Royals, who had bought the former England captain in 2023, chose not to retain him. He played only three games last season.

SHAKIB AL HASAN

After Kolkata Knight Riders released the Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan was expected to be mentioned in the final player list for the 2024 auction.

However, Shakib opted out of the next IPL to focus on his career with the national team.

KEDAR JADHAV

After Kedar Jadhav had listed his base price at Rs. 2 crore for the upcoming auction, his omission from the final list would have come as a reality check for the India international.

At 38, the lack of suitors for the all-rounder should not come as a surprise. Once a utility player for CSK, Jadhav was only listed in the starting eleven thrice, for Royal Challengers Bangalore, in the 2023 edition.

