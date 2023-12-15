IPL Auction 2024: Five uncapped Indian players to look out for

The auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

A total of 333 players have been shortlisted by the organisers, out of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players. Of the 119, two players are from Associate Nations. There are 116 capped and 215 uncapped players among those shortlisted.

There are 77 slots available, with a maximum of 30 for overseas players.

Here is a list of Indian uncapped talent to look out for during the 2024 IPL Auction.

Shahrukh Khan (Tamil Nadu)

Shahrukh Khan’s stocks have always been high, considering his finishing prowess. Bought for INR 5.25 crore by the Punjab Kings during the 2021 auction, Shahrukh had limited opportunities in the next couple of seasons, resulting in the franchise releasing him ahead of the 2024 auction.

The rarity of finishing abilities among domestic players and the all-round skill he possesses make him a valuable asset in the upcoming auction.

Kartik Tyagi (Uttar Pradesh)

Kartik Tyagi was part of the Indian U-19 team that finished runner-up in the 2020 U19 World Cup, scalping 11 wickets including a four-for against Australia in the quarterfinal.

FILE PHOTO: Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Fabian Allen of Punjab Kings in the final over to win the game during an Indian Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

After a stint with the Rajasthan Royals, the pacer was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 4 crore. However, he went on to make only five appearances for the team across two seasons. The ability to move the ball both ways makes the quick bowler a key target at the upcoming auction.

Ramandeep Singh (Punjab)

Ramandeep Singh was part of the Mumbai Indians roster for the last two seasons. He had five appearances during the 2022 edition.

FILE PHOTO: Ramandeep Singh of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Priyam Garg of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The 26-year-old has picked up six wickets with his medium pace, including a three-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad, albeit in a losing cause. The Punjab all-rounder also showed his finishing ability in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments.

Urvil Patel (Gujarat)

Urvil Patel had a fantastic outing in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 311 runs in four matches. This included a 41-ball century, the second fastest by an Indian in List A cricket, against Arunachal Pradesh.

The 25-year-old was part of the Gujarat Titans squad that finished runner-up in the 2023 edition. The dearth of Indian wicket-keeping options in the auction pool will further help Urvil’s case.

Vivrant Sharma (Jammu & Kashmir)

Vivrant Sharma made the headlines after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2.20 crore during the 2023 IPL auction after a bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 24-year-old from Jammu scored a fifty in his only innings in the 2023 edition of the IPL, finishing on 69 off 47 balls.

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Vivrant Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The southpaw scored an impressive 144 against Mizoram followed by a fighting 83 against Uttarakhand during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare trophy. With the added ability to consistently bowl wrist spin, teams will be eyeing the all-rounder in the upcoming auction.