DC IPL auction 2023: Delhi Capitals will look to sign a specialist finisher

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Here’s what DC’s auction strategy could look like:

Delhi Capitals

Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore

Total slots available: 5

Overseas slots available: 2

IPL auction strategy: Having only released five players, Capitals looks like a settled team ahead of the auctions. It has a significant INR 19.45 crore left to rope in five players and can afford to target some big names. Among them could be Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder. But, considering the Rishabh Pant-led side is stacked with bowling firepower, Delhi could look towards investing more aggressively on batters who float in the middle-order, which is slightly light with an out-of-form Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell and Sarfaraz Khan. Capitals would also consider a specialist finisher with Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Pooran emerging as front-runners for that role. Like most teams, Capitals will also need a cover for captain and wicketkeeper Pant and could look at getting back K.S. Bharat, who was bought by the franchise for INR 2 crore at the last auction, at a lower price.