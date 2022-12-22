GT IPL auction 2023: Gujarat Titans can boost core with backup seamer, finisher

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Here’s what GT’s auction strategy could look like:

Gujarat Titans

Purse remaining: INR 19.25 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 3

GT IPL auction strategy: Quite expectedly, defending champion Gujarat Titans has not opted for too many changes after winning the title in its maiden campaign. The areas it could focus on, however, will be the fast-bowling unit, where it doesn’t have the tearaway pace of Lockie Ferguson any longer.

It will need backups for Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami and can explore an overseas option in that regard. A reliable batting option is also something Gujarat will have its eyes on. Sai Sudharsan was fairly consistent in the middle-order while Abhinav Manohar was brisk towards the end of the innings. The Hardik Pandya-led side would want a judicious mix of both to lend support to David Miller.