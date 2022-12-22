The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), its remaining purse and available player slots.

Remaining purse: INR 23.35 crore

Total slots available: 10

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (SA), Manan Vohra.

Batters: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (WI), Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis (AUS).

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood (ENG), Mayank Yadav.