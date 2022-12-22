MI IPL auction 2023: Mumbai Indians needs back-ups for Bumrah, Archer; will target Zampa for spin strength

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

READ | Which players will come in IPL 2023 auction: base price, age, country and IPL history

Here’s what MI’s auction strategy could look like:

Mumbai Indians

Remaining purse: INR 20.55 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 3

IPL auction strategy: While the five-time champion has largely retained its core, Kieron Pollard’s absence, for the first time since 2010, will play on Mumbai Indians’ mind. It has adequate firepower at the top of the batting order and in the middle but will have a bowling all-rounder on its radar who can provide a sixth bowling option. At the top of its priority, however, will be a pacer who can cover for the injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, whose fitness for the tournament is under a cloud. Kumar Kartikeya and Hrithik Shokeen showed glimpses of their ability with the ball in IPL 2022, but MI would want to bank on more experience and variety in the spin department, and could look towards someone like Adil Rashid or Adam Zampa. With Tristan Stubbs the only backup wicketkeeper in the squad, Indians could have their sights on a reserve for Ishan Kishan.