SRH IPL auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad targets new leader, star opener with biggest purse

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Here’s what SRH’s auction strategy could look like:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Total slots available: 13

Overseas slots available: 4

SRH IPL auction strategy: After a couple of disappointing seasons, Sunrisers are set for a wholesale revamp. They will begin by looking for a leader after releasing Kane Williamson and could consider Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran for the job. Its complete rebuilding process will include using all the might of its whopping purse of INR 42.25 crore to get Abhishek Sharma an opening partner who can score briskly.

Jason Roy and Cameroon Green are viable options while Rilee Rossouw will be an exciting prospect in the middle order along with compatriot Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi and Abdul Samad. Spinners will be in demand at the SRH auction table and Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sikandar Raza will all be in contention. The pace department will rally around Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik and the management will have keen interest in Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and Jaydev Unadkat.