Auction

IPL auction 2023: Who is Vivrant Sharma, J&K batter who went to SRH for Rs 2.6 crore

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 16:58 IST
Vivrant was the second-highest scorer for J&K in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 395 runs at an average of 56.42. 

Vivrant was the second-highest scorer for J&K in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 395 runs at an average of 56.42.

Jammu & Kashmir’s Vivrant Sharma went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore after entering the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Left-handed opener Vivrant turned heads in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 tournament with his 124-ball 154 against Uttarakhand, which helped Jammu and Kashmir earn its maiden knockouts berth in the history of the tournament. Earlier in the tournament, he had top scored with a 62-ball 69 as J&K chased down a mammoth 343 against Ranji Trophy defending champion Madhya Pradesh. Vivrant was the second-highest scorer for the team in the 50-over tournament, with 395 runs at an average of 56.42. He scored two fifties in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and racked up 128 runs at a commendable strike rate of 145.45.

The 23-year-old has shown his big-hitting prowess against pacers and spinners alike. The youngster also has a cool head and can adapt to the situation and rotate strike when necessary. 

