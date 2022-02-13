Charu Sharma to continue as IPL auctioneer for Day 2 of bidding

Charu Sharma will continue as IPL auctioneer for Day 2 of bidding at the mega auction on Sunday. He had replaced Hugh Edmeades, who had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during day one of the auction.

Charu Sharma: From lunch table to IPL auction floor

A noted television commentator, a popular auctioneer at the local sporting events in Bengaluru, it was certainly not a walk into the unknown for Charu. “I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past..”

While everything happened very quickly, Charu admits that once he was briefed about the role, there was no complication. “I don’t think there were too many complications in the system that were set for the auction. The auction itself has a pattern, and the rest is all structured. Once you have a structure in place, it is not very complicated. But yes, still one expects certain butterflies in the stomach, but given the fact that I have done commentary stint for the past 40 years if I still have butterflies in my stomach, then when will they ever go away?” he said with a smile.

Walking into the ball game, Charu came across a lot of old friends from the cricket circuit. “I still feel that I am a commentator, but I have not worked with high-level cricket for a while now. I have done a lot of work for old friends at Star and Sony and my number has not changed…” Charu said.