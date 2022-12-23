IPL 2023 Auction: Kane Williamson sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crores

Kane Williamson was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crores in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

The 2022 winning team was the only team to bid for the New Zealand player.

Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad just one season after the franchise had retained him for Rs 14 crores. He played 76 matches for the team and was a part of the 2016 title win.

He has played 76 matches in the tournament, scoring 2101 at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of 126.03.

Earlier this month, Williamson had announced that he will step down as New Zealand’s Test captain but continue leading in the two shorter formats. He had led the Kiwis to the runner up place in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He had scored 85 runs off 48 balls in the title decider against Australia.

For New Zealand, Williamson averages 33.29 at a strike rate of 123.01.