IPL Auction 2023: Mayank Agarwal sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore

Agarwal was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 Auction.

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 15:02 IST
Mayank Agarwal has played for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mayank Agarwal has played for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mayank Agarwal was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

Punjab Kings and And Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in the opening bids for the batter. The player’s base price was Rs. 1 crore.

Chennai Super Kings then entered the race with a Rs 3 crore bid as three teams vied for the opening batter. Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined in with a bid of Rs. 4 crores. Both teams remained locked in bids before SRH roped the player in.

Agarwal was released by Punjab Kings, one season after it retained him for Rs 14 crore. He played for the franchise since 2018, and had captained the side in 2022.

Agarwal has also played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 113 games in the IPL, Agarwal has scored 2,331 runs at a strike rate of 134.51. Agarwal had scored a century in the 2020 edition against Rajasthan Royals.

In T20s, Mayank averages 25.77 at a strike rate of 134.57.

