PBKS squad 2023 Live Updates: Full list of players bought by Punjab Kings at IPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction 2023: Here is the list of players bought by Punjab Kings on December 23 in Kochi and full squad.

Shikhar Dhawan was named the captain of Punjab Kings ahead of the auction. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Here is the full list of players bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Players bought at 2023 auction: Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crore), Sikandar Raza (INR 50 lakh) Purse Remaining: INR 13.2 crore Total player slots available: 7 Overseas slots available: 1 PBKS PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar. Read more stories on Auction.